David "Dave" P. Walker



David P. "Dave" Walker, 89, of Hudson, Ohio passed away on March 6, 2019.



Dave was born in Akron, Ohio to Patrick and Mary Walker on November 11, 1929. He went to North High School and graduated in 1947. Dave worked at General Motors Terex and Cadillac until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "I got more out of life than I'd ever expected. My joy has been my family and friends."



Dave is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth (Capra); daughters, Beth (Chuck) Hewitt, Mary Kay (Mel) Knock, Susan



(Jeffery) Morgan; son,



Michael Walker; grandchildren, Elaine (Andrew) Bishop, Jeff (Shanna) Morgan, Ruth Anne (John) Penca, Joseph Morgan, Shannon (Scott) Blyth, Nathanial Knock, Terrence Knock, Hannah (Mike) Jacques, and Julie Walker; great-grand



children, Theodore and Stella Bishop, Weston and Waylynn Jacques, and Mae Penca.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Mary Walker; son, Paul Walker; daughter-in-law, Tama Walker; son-in-law,



Cornelius Karalius; brothers, Donald Walker and Patrick Walker; and sister, JoAnne Weisz.



Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Paul Rosing officiating, and where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Private interment at Stow Cemetery.



