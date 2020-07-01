David Pamer Klinger, 92, of Medina passed away June 28, 2020 at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Klinger; his sons, David (Kim) Klinger and Thomas (Thanh) Klinger all of Florida. Private burial will take place at the Wakeman Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 or to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3355 Medina Rd., Medina, Ohio 44256. Eastman Funeral Home, New London were entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com