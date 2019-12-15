|
Dr. David Pimentel Dr. David Pimentel, distinguished professor of ecology and agricultural sciences at Cornell, has passed away at the age of 94. He was a prolific researcher and writer with 690 published scientific papers and 40 books to his credit many of which remain in circulation today and are relevant to talk of climate change and the carrying capacity of the Earth. Dr. Pimentel was born in Massachusetts and grew up in Fresno California. He entered the Army Air Force before graduating high school where he trained pilots to fly the B-24 in WWII. After the war, he earned his BS at UMass Amherst in 1948. He earned his doctorate from Cornell, that later included a fellowship at Oxford University (England). While at Cornell doing post graduate work, he met and married Marcia Hutchins. Dr. Pimentel returned to Cornell in 1955 first as an Assistant Professor, then as a Professor. He later served as Head of the Entomology Department. Dr. Pimentel's substantial scholarship propelled him to travel the world for our State Department to advise many countries on how best to increase their crop yields to better feed their citizens. Dr. Pimentel took several bold and initially controversial stands to protect the Earth's environment. He was one of the first to decry the use of the pesticide DDT before it was finally banned. As a member of the US Secretary of Energy's Research Advisory Board when Biofuels (like Ethanol) were all the rage, his research showed they were an actual waste of energy, water, and other resources. Dr. Pimentel also rang the bell on the need for better conservation of soil and water, and population controls long before the term "sustainability" was popularized. His work on sustainability was groundbreaking and remains part of the foundation of work in that area today. In the mid-80's, Dr. Pimentel participated, along with 10 other esteemed scientists from around the world, in a meeting Prince Charles hosted on sustainability. Dr. Pimentel served on several prestigious boards in his career, including the National Geographic Society, Audubon Society, and the National Academy of Sciences. UMASS, home of his undergraduate degree, later conferred an honorary Doctorate to Dr. Pimentel. While most people might have long been retired, Dr. Pimentel remained active at Cornell teaching, researching and publishing until late in his 80's. Dr. Pimentel is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marcia Pimentel; daughter, Tina Piper (David Piper) of North Canton, Ohio; daughter, Susan Pimentel (Andre Robichaud) of Ft Myers, Florida; son, Mark Pimentel (Viki Pimentel) of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lauren Piper (Pat Cottle), Jocelyn Piper (Max Deacy), Yardley Roberts (Marcus Roberts), Hutch Pimentel and Donovan Pimentel, and great grandchildren Kaia Roberts, Micah Grant Roberts, Finn David Roberts and Kayla (Piper) Cottle. Special mention is due to Dr. Pimentel's long-time assistant and dear friend, Mike Burgess who worked tirelessly his side at Cornell. If you'd like to make a gift in honor of Dr. David Pimentel, please visit the Crossroads Hospice website at www.crhcf.org/donate/. Please make sure to note you are honoring the memory of David Pimentel. If you prefer to send a check please include "In memory of David Pimentel" in the "For" section of the check and mail to Crossroads Hospice, LLC at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685. Thank-you.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019