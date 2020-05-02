David Popiel
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Dave" Popiel, age 79, of Akron, OH, passed away on April 24th, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Sandy Popiel; his brother, Wayne (MaryJo) Popiel; his daughter, Debbie (Kevin-deceased) Chambers; grandchildren, Melissa (Dave) Light, Mandie, and Kevin; stepson, Mike (Laurie) Shaffer; grandchildren, Scotty, Chad; stepdaughter, Robin (Jeff) Casey; grandchildren, Kameron, Cities, Quinton, and four great grandchildren. Also nieces and nephew and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Clemens Popiel and by his young son, Brian Popiel. Dave was born on September 12th, 1940 in Akron, OH, and graduated from Howard Vocational High School in 1958. He retired from the post office in 1993 with 26 years of service. He was a recording secretary union steward and training for branch 148 NALC. and a teacher for new mail carriers. David's interest in classic automobiles jump started his business in selling auto manuals. Cremation to take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a message with the family visit www.Newcomerakron.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved