David "Dave" Popiel, age 79, of Akron, OH, passed away on April 24th, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Sandy Popiel; his brother, Wayne (MaryJo) Popiel; his daughter, Debbie (Kevin-deceased) Chambers; grandchildren, Melissa (Dave) Light, Mandie, and Kevin; stepson, Mike (Laurie) Shaffer; grandchildren, Scotty, Chad; stepdaughter, Robin (Jeff) Casey; grandchildren, Kameron, Cities, Quinton, and four great grandchildren. Also nieces and nephew and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Clemens Popiel and by his young son, Brian Popiel. Dave was born on September 12th, 1940 in Akron, OH, and graduated from Howard Vocational High School in 1958. He retired from the post office in 1993 with 26 years of service. He was a recording secretary union steward and training for branch 148 NALC. and a teacher for new mail carriers. David's interest in classic automobiles jump started his business in selling auto manuals. Cremation to take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a message with the family visit www.Newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.