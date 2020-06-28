David "Dave" R. Cadle, 80, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born November 27, 1939 in Richwood, West Virginia. He was a life resident of Akron. David retired from the Akron Police Department in 1992 after 25 years of service and was a member of the Akron FOP Lodge #7. Preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Fannie; sister, Dorine Moore and brother, Roger Cadle. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol; daughters, Dawn (Tony) Skidmore, Davette Krause and Crystal Cadle; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Pansie Hill; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dave's funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 30th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.