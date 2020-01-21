Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Maranatha Bible Church
1424 Killian Road
Akron, OH
David R. Eckberg


1938 - 2020
David R. Eckberg Obituary
Dave Eckberg, 81, was welcomed into the presence of his Heavenly Father, as his Father held open His arms to receive him on January 18, 2020. He was born in Coventry Township on January 28, 1938 to Harvey and Mildred Eckberg. David was a 1956 graduate of Coventry High School. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for eight years and was Captain of the Coventry Township Fire Department before leaving to join the Summit County Sheriff's Office. He still remembered every road in Summit County. David served as Assistant Chief of Security and Operations at Akron Canton Airport, retiring in 1990. He was a member of Maranatha Bible Church for many years and loved his church family. He truly missed the weeks he was unable to attend. He was also a member of the Wayfarer Lodge #789. Dave and Jan especially enjoyed their times in Florida as snowbirds. They missed their many friends there the past few years. Dave loved his family wholeheartedly, including his wife, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald (Anita) and Harvey Eckberg. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice "Jan" (nee Barnes); sons, Kenny (Linda) and Tim (Barb); grandchildren, Amy (Ryan) Anderson, Kenneth Eckberg, Beth (Josh) Yaeger, Nathan (Kaylene) Eckberg and Jonathan Eckberg, who's girlfriend, Sydney Fronk he loved; brother, Charles (LaDonn) Eckberg; sister-in-law, Virginia Eckberg; many nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Tim and Terry Pike, who stayed by the family's side until Dave met Jesus in person. David was a much-loved part of his family and was blessed by a circle of friends who loved him. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Road, Akron, OH 44312 with Pastor Don Rohrebacher officiating. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 or for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -