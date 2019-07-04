|
|
David R. Gasber
David R. Gasber, 60, passed away June 30 2019. He graduated Cum Laude from Kent State Class of '94. Loving son, brother, father and grandfather, he lived life with exuberance and joy, brightening every room he walked into. He loved God and his family. He enjoyed spending one-on-one time with his grandchildren, and was their number one fan at their sporting events.
Preceded in death by his father, Donald, he is survived by his mother Martha; brother, Bruce; son, Josh Booth (Gretchen); and grandchildren, Mason, Carter and Madisyn. Viewing 2:00 to 3:00, service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019