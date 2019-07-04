Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gasber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Gasber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Gasber Obituary
David R. Gasber

David R. Gasber, 60, passed away June 30 2019. He graduated Cum Laude from Kent State Class of '94. Loving son, brother, father and grandfather, he lived life with exuberance and joy, brightening every room he walked into. He loved God and his family. He enjoyed spending one-on-one time with his grandchildren, and was their number one fan at their sporting events.

Preceded in death by his father, Donald, he is survived by his mother Martha; brother, Bruce; son, Josh Booth (Gretchen); and grandchildren, Mason, Carter and Madisyn. Viewing 2:00 to 3:00, service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.