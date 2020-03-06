Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map

David R. Lacy Sr.

David R. Lacy Sr. Obituary
David R. Lacy Sr., 66, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bath Creek Estates after a long illness. David was preceded in death by his parents, Washington Lacy Jr. and Annie Lacy, and his wife, Susan (Galisin) Lacy. He is survived by his siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his fur kids, and many dear friends. Visitation Saturday, March 7 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Per David's wishes cremation will take place following services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2020
