David R. Lacy Sr., 66, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bath Creek Estates after a long illness. David was preceded in death by his parents, Washington Lacy Jr. and Annie Lacy, and his wife, Susan (Galisin) Lacy. He is survived by his siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his fur kids, and many dear friends. Visitation Saturday, March 7 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Per David's wishes cremation will take place following services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2020