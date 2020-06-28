THEN AND NOW David Ronald Swiger (86) was born on March 20, 1934, and went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judith Swiger of Akron, sons: David Swiger (Dina), Jeffrey Swiger (Carri), Jeffrey Siebert, Michael Siebert (Annette), and James Siebert (Darlene), and Wendy Larsen-Siebert. Also, Dave was a father figure and mentor to many, including his nephew Sean Taray, John Zeno and Lisa Zeno-Carano. He dearly loved his grandchildren: Cassandra Swiger, Brenda Hoag, Kristie Siebert, Melissa Siebert, Madeline Siebert, Mallory Siebert, Mathew Tacke, Jessica Siebert, Cameron Ashby, and Devon Larsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orley and Carrie Swiger; sister, Dorothy Taray; daughter, Cassandra Swiger; grandson, Ryan Swiger; and son, Randy Siebert. Dave was born in Akron, Ohio. He was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1952 and was one of the schools more notable athletes. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the Marines Corps. Dave retired from ATT after 38 years of service. Dave was an avid collector but people were always his priority. Dave was exceptionally kind and generous and had a gift for making the those around him feel important. He could make anyone laugh using his extensive repertoire of jokes. In fact, children and pets were drawn to him. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 also at the funeral home. In hopes to keep all attending as healthy as possible, wearing a mask is appreciated. Pastor Jim Berens will officiate. Private family military committal service will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Cleveland Clinic Foundation for Prostate Cancer P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186