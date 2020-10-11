In loving memory of David R. Ternosky, affectionately known by family and friends as "Daddy T". He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred R. and his mother, Alice Stapleton. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Quigley); his two sons, David M. (Sou) and Alan R. (Joanna); by his grand children, Tyler, Andrew, and David. He was a loyal husband, a loving father, a grandpa, coach and a faithful friend to all. The type of guy who would literally give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed watching the horses run and in his younger years frequented Northfield Park and Thistledown. Dave loved old movies and westerns. Titles like Cool Hand Luke and shows like Bonanza were among his favorites. In his later years he had the opportunity to live for seven years in the Sarasota, Florida area, where he spent his time walking, swimming in the Gulf of Mexico and bike riding. We love you very much and we are going to miss you tremendously. You taught us all that "sometimes nothing can be one real cool hand." Cremation has taken place. Please visit Dave's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences.