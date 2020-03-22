|
David Ray Ash, 68, recently of Canal Fulton, Ohio, and formerly of High Point, N.C. passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Elizabeth (Bettie), and Dorothy. He is survived by his daughter, Stefany Ash; sisters, Carol, Bonnie, and Linda. There will not be calling hours. Condolences and special memories may be shared with family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 800.864.2295
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020