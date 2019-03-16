|
|
David "Pie"
Richard Wiolland, Jr.
On March 14, 2019 we lost a great brother, best friend, terrific uncle and all around wonderful man. Surrounded by family, David, age 66, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung disease.
David proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with honor and distinction. He was an avid golfer especially enjoying his league play and championship year. David was also a huge fan of the Browns, Tribe, Cavs and the Buckeyes.
Services will be Tuesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in David's name.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019