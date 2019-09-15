|
David Robert Sweet, Sr. David R. Sweet, Sr., 77, of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Akron on July 27, 1942, he lived most of his life in Canal Fulton. He was a graduate of Green High School, retired from Newsome and Work Metallizing and was a member of the Portage Lakes Eagles 2736. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon H. Sweet Jr. and Hazel Stake; sisters, Nancy Hodgson and Carol Rhodes; brother, Gordon A. Sweet; brothers-in-law, John Hodgson and Howard Grable and son, Daniel Sweet, Sr. David is survived by his wife, Linda Sweet; son, David (Michelle) Sweet, Jr.; daughter, Daneale (Shawn) Sweet; sisters, Sylvia Grable, Jo (Jake) Jacobs and Pat (Niles) Michaels; brother-in-law, Harry Rhodes; many grandchildren, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the Summa Hospice team. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Stark County Human Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, Ohio 44705. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019