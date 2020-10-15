David Scott Farrance, 58, passed away October 8, 2020 from a head injury sustained in a bicycle accident. He was born in Akron on December 5, 1961, was a 1981 graduate of Ellet High School where he ran track and cross country, and served in the Army Reserves. Preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Robert Farrance, he is survived by siblings, Carla (Dana) Schertz, Robert (Diana) Farrance and James Farrance; nieces and nephews, William (Jessica) Schertz, Jonathan and Matthew Schertz, Jessica (Matthew) Gamble, Joshuah (Joy) Farrance, Cathie (Tommy) Shields, and Sarah, Kaitlyn and Abigail Farrance. The family would like to give special thanks to Community Support Services and the ICU unit of Summa Akron City Hospital for their care of David. The funeral service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Pastor Ron Shultz officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for 1/2 our prior to the service, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305 or any Mental Health Organization. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com