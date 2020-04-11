Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
David S. Sonntag


1941 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- David S. Sonntag, 78, of Wadsworth passed away April 8, 2020. David was born October 6, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to the late Arthur and Edith (Latou) Sonntag. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1959. David worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Co, Hershman Lawn & Garden, EcoLab and Wadsworth City Schools. David also coached Wasa youth soccer. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Householder) Sonntag; daughters, Lori Shed, Lisa (Joe) Freno; son, Greg (Heidi) Sonntag; grandchildren, Max, Meagan, Melanie, Blake, Adam, Natalie, Maggie, Rachel and Courtney; sister, Jean Stevens and brother, Don Sonntag; there are many nieces and nephews. Per David's request cremation has taken place with private services being held at a later date. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
