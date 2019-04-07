Home

David Scott John Borotkanics, age 52 of Akron, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of the Akron-Canton area and a graduate of Manchester High School, Akron, Ohio.

He was born June 1, 1966 in Barberton, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Gabor) Borotkanics. He enjoyed muscle cars, the Cleveland Browns, the quiet and peace of nature, and deeply loved the Lord

Jesus Christ. He was a respected, diligent worker and had been employed in specialized mechanical jobs.

David was devoted to his family and is survived by his children, Joshua and Tyler Borotkanics, sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy and Paul Spidell, Susan and Scott Rennick; brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Kathie Borotkanics and Paul and Lisa Borotkanics; and his beloved grandchildren,

Emma and Andrew.

David was called Home to be with the Lord, with his daughte,r Elizabeth Borotkanics, both now under His loving care as blessed Angels in Heaven.

Services in the Byzantine Rite tradition will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. NW., Massillon 44646 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Miron Kerul-Kmec. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron Ohio 44308.

Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
