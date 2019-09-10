|
David Shapiro David Shapiro passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at his home in Akron, Ohio. David was born on September 28, 1922 in Wooster, Ohio to Razel and Isaac Shapiro. He graduated from Wooster High School and attended The Ohio State University before entering the U.S. Army in 1942. He was part of the "Greatest Generation" and proudly served his country. He spent 18 months in the South Pacific becoming part of occupation forces in Japan at the conclusion of World War II. After the War David returned to Wooster, Ohio and along with his brother Jerry, took over Wooster Iron & Metal Company from their father. Together they built Wooster Iron & Metal into one of the largest and most innovative scrap metal and recycling facilities in Ohio. David retired in 1990 and moved to Akron. He enjoyed spending winters in Florida, and playing tennis and golf. He attained the ultimate goal of getting a hole in one while playing with his grandson Matt. He was an active member of Temple Israel, Temple Israel Brotherhood, Revere Road Synagogue, Fairlawn Country Club, and VFW. David especially enjoyed his time with the Fairlawn Library book club and he cherished his weekly Bob Evans breakfasts with his gang of friends. He was an active sponsor of the FOP and the Cuyahoga Railroad Society, just to name a few. David always had a joke for everyone and was a modern day Will Rogers, leaving everyone with a smile on their face. He was a true mensch. He never met a person he didn't like and everyone he met was instantly a friend. His humor, generosity, and philanthropy will be profoundly missed. Another one of David's greatest joys was leaving his famous good luck $2 bills as tips at restaurants all around Akron, and as accompaniments to greeting cards. So many have commented that they saved these iconic $2 bills as mementos. Another legendary tradition given by a truly legendary man. Special gratitude to daughter, Barbara who provided committed, exemplary care and remained by her father's side during his final months. In addition, the family is very thankful for his caregiver, Bev whose dedication and compassion revealed a genuine kindred spirit. David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edna (nee Sugar) of 67 years; brother, Jerry Shapiro; sisters, Mollie Miller and Sarah Baum. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Shapiro (Cincinnati) and Lynn (Harvey) Effron of Akron; son, Mark (Nancy) Shapiro of Akron; grandchildren, Matthew (Jaclyn) Effron, Tracy Effron, Katie (Craig Turpin) Shapiro, and Mollie (Rick) Koplin, as well as great-grandchildren, Brody and Milo Koplin. He also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews. His dedication and loyalty as a husband, father, grandfather, and uncle cannot be overstated. Services will be graveside at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Shiva will be observed at Revere Road Synagogue between 7 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Temple Israel, Revere Road Synagogue, or the University of Cincinnati Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019