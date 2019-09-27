|
David Snethkamp David Donald "Dave" Snethkamp, a long-time resident of Akron, was born June 14, 1966, and passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved on September 20, 2019 in Canada. He was 53 years old. He is survived by Karen, his loving wife of 26 years; his mother, Elaine Snethkamp; his father, Donald Snethkamp (Barbara); sister, Pandora Snethkamp of Houston, Texas; and half-siblings Donna Merriman and Ralph Snethkamp. He was the son-in-law of Edward and Carole Cerny, Twinsburg, Ohio; brother in-law, Steve (Kelley); his nephew, Trenton and niece, Morgan of Wixom, Michigan, along with many other relatives and close friends who knew him. Dave was passionate for scuba diving, was a PADI Course Director, and had over 30 years of experience scuba diving. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching others the sport of scuba diving. Dave was the owner of Atlantis Outfitters for the past 13 years. In addition to his love of the water, Dave was active as a USPSA Shooter. He enjoyed helping other shooters develop and hone their skills. When not teaching scuba, he and Karen could be found at USPSA sanctioned shooting matches around Ohio. Dave was employed as Director of Operations at Solar Testing Laboratories, Inc. for 30 years. Dave was a Mason with University Heights Masonic Lodge in Lyndhurst Ohio, and was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. A celebration of Dave's life will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319 (parking lot entrance on Robinson). Visitation will take place between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a brief memorial service at 6 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019