David Stephen Kuhl



1960 - 2019



David Stephen Kuhl, 58, passed peacefully on February 12 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. He leaves behind his loving family: wife, Diane; daughters, Katherine and Jennifer; and mother, Eleanor Kuhl; his father, Dr. David E Kuhl, an award-winning scientist and professor emeritus of nuclear medicine at University of Michigan, predeceased Dave in 2017.



Born in Philadelphia, Dave attended the Haverford School and loved sports. At age 13, he scaled the Grand Teton Summit and at Princeton University, he co-captained men's heavyweight crew. After graduating with a degree in chemistry, he pursued business studies at UCLA and joined the offices of Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles.



In 1986, Dave met his future wife, Diane Nelson, in the MBA program at the University of Chicago. The couple shared a passion for scholarship and attended courses at the Law School. In 1988, their careers brought them to New York City where Dave joined the global headquarters of Exxon Corporation. In the 1990s, he was appointed finance leader at Esso Benelux in The Netherlands, and the couple lived in The Hague, where they welcomed their daughters into the world.



After leaving the petroleum industry, Dave continued to build a reputation for unwavering integrity and leadership in senior finance roles at DuPont, American Standard, Trane, and Ingersoll-Rand. At his death, he was Vice President of Treasury and Tax at Diebold Nixdorf.



A memorial service will be held in the spring in New York City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center by mail at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028, or online at https://giving.mskcc.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary