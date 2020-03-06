|
|
David T. Bedlion, 81, formerly of Kimbolton and Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. David was born July 30, 1938 in New Philadelphia to the late Herbert C. and Alice M. (Hess) Bedlion. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a retired truck driver and also worked for 15 years at the Salt Fork Outdoors Bait Shop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; infant son, Ronnie; daughter, Cindy Gauder; granddaughter, Rachel Bedlion; brothers, Ernest Dale, Delbert and Herbert Bedlion and sister, Jean Leidel. David is survived by his daughters, Melody Bedlion, Caroline (Larry) Bedlion and Wanda (Lon) Newman; grandchildren, Dan, Stime, Heather, Jeremiah, Natalie, Brooke, Jill and Dusty; 25 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; brother, Robert (Lucy) Bedlion; sisters, Margaret Page and Kay Pfaff; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Doris Gorby. Funeral service 11 a.m. MONDAY at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93), Canal Fulton and where friends may call SUNDAY 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday, one hour prior to time of service. Burial with military honors at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave., Canton, OH 44718. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2020