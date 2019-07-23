Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Resources
David Townsend Obituary
David Townsend

David Townsend, 56, passed away July 21, 2019.

Born in Akron, David had lived in Akron all of his life. He was employed with Weaver Workshop for 25 years and was a member of Goodyear Heights Baptist Church. David was an avid fan of the Indians, Browns, and the Cavs. He enjoyed computers and swimming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mary Townsend and aunt, Mary Cook.

David is survived by his extended family Gregory Plesich, Lois Plesich, Mark Plesich all of Akron, Matthew Plesich of Silver Lake, Joseph Plesich of Munroe Falls, Ivan Plesich of Akron and Stephen Plesich of Uniontown.

Visitation will be 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).

Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Elms, 1375 W. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 23 to July 25, 2019
