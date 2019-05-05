David Trowbridge Gowans



David Trowbridge Gowans of Hudson, Ohio passed away April 20 after a short illness.



Predeceased by parents, Katherine and Alexander Gowans; brother, Robert and his much-missed, beloved wife of 55 years, Nancy. He leaves his daughter, Lisa and son-in-law, Paul Tonsager and granddaughter, Aubrey Tonsager of Naperville, Ill.; as well as many nieces and nephews and countless devoted friends.



Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Dave moved to Hamburg, Pennsylvania in grade school, then moved to New Hampshire as a teen, helping to support his mother after his father's passing and thrived there until completing a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of New Hampshire.



After serving in the Navy Reserves, his 41-year career at Goodyear began in 1957 at the Wingfoot Lake Airship Base and continued through various engineering and production managerial roles, including supervising construction of numerous plants all over the world. This helped him achieve the amazing accomplishment of visiting over 50 countries on six continents. His various career moves took him and his family to 14 different locations including stints as newlyweds in Turkey, and Northern Ireland with the whole family; his two most treasured assignments. He loved to share stories of adventures and hijinks in both countries.



Dave was a truly honorable and generous person who spent his life being a devoted husband, father and grandfather, driving thousands of miles over the years to attend every party and important event in his granddaughter's life. He also embraced his extended family, always enjoying family reunions, gatherings and celebrations all over the country.



Dave had a true zest for life, particularly enjoying any sporting activity. He played baseball and college basketball, and later enjoyed golfing and skiing all over the world. He was an avid professional sport's fan, always supporting his beloved New England teams, the Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox, but also adopting the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indians and the Browns. If there was a game on... you knew Dave would be watching it.



The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown Street, Akron, OH 44301. Service of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary