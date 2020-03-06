Home

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Church
3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Norton, OH
View Map
David W. Coffee

David W. Coffee Obituary
David, 65, passed away with his family at his side on Feb. 21, 2020. Born in Bath, Ohio, David moved to Spring Lake, NC to become manager of a trailer park. Preceded in death by wife, Kathy; parents, Dora and Bert Coffee; sister, Nancy; brothers, James, Richard, Ike, Marvin, Howard and Joe; he is survived by sons, Eric, Ross and Selina; sister, Gwendolyn; brothers, Melvin, Robert and Allen; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Diane Meyers, his companion for 15 years of loving care. David enjoyed fishing, hunting and football and spending quality time with family and friends. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, Ohio, with Pastor Adam officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Private service will be held at Moorse Shaw Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2020
