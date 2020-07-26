David Wesley Henderson, 81, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born July 6, 1939 in Millersburg, OH to the late Joseph E. and Elizabeth F. Henderson. David proudly served his country as part of the U.S. Army. He then attended Kent State University and graduated with a BS in Business and Computer Science. David retired from JoAnn Fabrics. He will be remembered as an avid golfer. He also had a great love for cycling, cross-country skiing, hiking, and all sports, especially Kent State University football. David loved to travel and explore America. He was a proud lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. David was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores. He is survived by his children, Deanna E. Henderson (Dr. Solon Alexiou) of Hudson; Damon Henderson of Akron; and grandchild, DJ Henderson; brother, Dr. James (Nancy) Henderson of Charlotte, NC; and sister, Marye Belcastro of Medina, OH. Private graveside services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared with David's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633