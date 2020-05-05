David W. Jones
March 20, 1980 May 1, 2020 David W. Jones, Sr., 40, of Johnstown, passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1980 in Salem to Raymond P. and Kathy J. (Goch) Jones, Jr. David graduated in 1998 from Grace Wesleyan Heritage High School in Akron. He was a Sergeant of the Marine Corps. David Jones enlisted in the Marines in 1998 and served with 2nd BN 6th Marines as a machine gunner from 1998-2002. He was quickly promoted to the rank of Sergeant and deployed twice with the 24th and 26th Marines expeditionary units in support of Operation Enduring Freedom I. His awards include the Global War on Terrorism Service medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal, National Defense medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct medal and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation. He received multiple Black Belts in Martial Arts and was a Utica Biddy football coach. David is survived by his wife of 13 years, Heidi L. (Reichenbacher) Jones; children, Abbey and Ashton Brown and David Jones, Jr.; parents, Raymond and Kathy Jones, Jr.; his brother, Steven (Crystal) Jones; maternal grandmother, Norma J. Goch; paternal grandmother, Patricia A. Jones; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel L. Jones; maternal grandfather, John L. Goch and paternal grandfather, Raymond P. Jones, Sr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
May 4, 2020
It is hard to believe that he is gone. I remember him as a little kid at Grace Wesleyan Academy. May our God somehow give you comfort during this time of grief.
Byron Manners, Kaohsiung, Taiwan
May 3, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your son/husband/father. Please know that your family is in our prayers. May God give you comfort as only He can.
David & Barbara Kaufman
Acquaintance
