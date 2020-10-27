DOYLESTOWN -- David W. Siegferth, age 76, passed away on October 23, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on June 10, 1944 in Akron, OH, to the late William and Virginia (Nist) Siegferth. Dave retired from the Barberton Local Schools after 30 years of teaching. He enjoyed his retirement doing his two favorite things: fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Dee Siegferth; her children, Mike (Karen) Gospodinsky, Jeff Gospodinsky, Shelley Gospodinsky; grandchildren, Holly (Luke), Kolby, Hannah, Bryden and Mac; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mason; nieces, Jennifer, Becky and Maggie House; nephew, Christopher House; sister, Judi (Ron) DePiero; brother, John (Betty) Siegferth; fishing buddy, Rich Berlin and other loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heather Siegferth, and sister, Betsy House. A private service will be held by the family. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Lake Erie Foundation (https://lakeeriefoundation.org
