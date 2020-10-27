1/
David W. Siegferth
1944 - 2020
DOYLESTOWN -- David W. Siegferth, age 76, passed away on October 23, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on June 10, 1944 in Akron, OH, to the late William and Virginia (Nist) Siegferth. Dave retired from the Barberton Local Schools after 30 years of teaching. He enjoyed his retirement doing his two favorite things: fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Dee Siegferth; her children, Mike (Karen) Gospodinsky, Jeff Gospodinsky, Shelley Gospodinsky; grandchildren, Holly (Luke), Kolby, Hannah, Bryden and Mac; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mason; nieces, Jennifer, Becky and Maggie House; nephew, Christopher House; sister, Judi (Ron) DePiero; brother, John (Betty) Siegferth; fishing buddy, Rich Berlin and other loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heather Siegferth, and sister, Betsy House. A private service will be held by the family. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Lake Erie Foundation (https://lakeeriefoundation.org). Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
