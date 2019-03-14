David "Dave"



W. Stipe



David "Dave" W. Stipe, 77, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 after months of fighting three cancer battles.



He was born May 17, 1941 in Barberton to the late Chris and Rose Stipe. He retired from Babcock & Wilcox after 42 years of service in 2008. Dave was a faithful Ohio State fan and enjoyed camping at Hillside Park for 19 years. He also liked taking his grandchildren and doggies, "Pumpkin" and "Snowflake" on rides in his golf cart. He loved taking bus trips with club friends at the Liedertafel and enjoying a fun day out.



Dave was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Barb Meehan; brother, Hollis Stipe Sr.; sisters, Rose (Bob) Dodd and Gloria (John) Burge; survived by his son, David Stipe II; grandchildren: Todd,



Michelle, Alyssa and Blake; life-long friends: Gene Meehan, Mike and Kelly Meehan, Dorene Funk, Rhonda and Scott Rose and family, Diann Stone, Beth Skidmore, Pam Selman and Pam Kelly; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Diane and Randy Williams, Ralph and Willie Gwyn, Kenny Stipe, Rosemary and John Sheldon.



The family would like to thank the staffs at Hospice, Manor Care and Barberton Hospital for all the care David received. May God Bless everyone that helped him. Amen.



Following his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16th at 4 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Mike Prebynski officiating.



Dave's family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019