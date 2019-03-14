Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Stipe


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David W. Stipe Obituary
David "Dave"

W. Stipe

David "Dave" W. Stipe, 77, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 after months of fighting three cancer battles.

He was born May 17, 1941 in Barberton to the late Chris and Rose Stipe. He retired from Babcock & Wilcox after 42 years of service in 2008. Dave was a faithful Ohio State fan and enjoyed camping at Hillside Park for 19 years. He also liked taking his grandchildren and doggies, "Pumpkin" and "Snowflake" on rides in his golf cart. He loved taking bus trips with club friends at the Liedertafel and enjoying a fun day out.

Dave was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Barb Meehan; brother, Hollis Stipe Sr.; sisters, Rose (Bob) Dodd and Gloria (John) Burge; survived by his son, David Stipe II; grandchildren: Todd,

Michelle, Alyssa and Blake; life-long friends: Gene Meehan, Mike and Kelly Meehan, Dorene Funk, Rhonda and Scott Rose and family, Diann Stone, Beth Skidmore, Pam Selman and Pam Kelly; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Diane and Randy Williams, Ralph and Willie Gwyn, Kenny Stipe, Rosemary and John Sheldon.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Hospice, Manor Care and Barberton Hospital for all the care David received. May God Bless everyone that helped him. Amen.

Following his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16th at 4 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Mike Prebynski officiating.

Dave's family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now