David Walter Preston Whittington, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after an extended illness.



David was born September 29, 1957 in Cumberland, Maryland, son of Betty Jo (Stepfather-Martin Heisa) from Akron, Ohio and David Walter Preston Whittington, Sr. from Virginia Beach. His mother and father precede him in death. He was also preceded in death by his Grabenstein grandparents, Uncles Ronnie, Earl, Francis Grabenstein. Surviving him are his sisters and brothers: Dianne, Richard (Donna), Donnie (Brittany), Sheila (Dave), Sheryl (John), and Carl (Angie); stepbrothers and stepsisters: Curt (Carla), Carla (Joe), Mark (Janie), and Mistie (Terry). Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive him.



David graduated from Central-Hower High School in Akron, Ohio in 1976 and joined the United States Air Force after graduation. During his time serving in the USAF, he traveled the world operating hypobaric chambers and playing rugby. He obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing, Master's in Business Administration, a Doctorate of Nursing, as well as degrees in religion and chemistry. Along with these degrees, He was employed at the Veteran's Affairs Hospital, until his illness, as the Administrator on Duty.



David had a passion for building model aircraft, an inquisitive mind, and a sharp wit. His hobbies included watching movies, the Discovery Channel, National Geographic, Westerns, and various sports. He could always put a smile on your face and had the kindest heart for all of his family and friends. David had a strong Catholic faith, which inspired him to study religion. His favorite biblical quote was the Gospel of Thomas 34 "Jesus said, if a blind man leads a blind man, they will both fall into a pit."



On behalf of his family, we would like to thank the C.C.A.G.M.C for their excellent care and respect of David until his last breath.



The Celebration of David's Life will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio. Inurnment will immediately follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2019