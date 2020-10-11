1/1
David Wayne Bailes
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 19, 1954 September 15, 2020 David Wayne Bailes, age 66, (hometown: Lakemore) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 15, 2020 at his home in Boca Raton, FL. David was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Carl Bailes and his sister, Kimberly. David was widely known in Florida as "The Glass Man" as he specialized in rare classic and antique auto glass installation. David's family enjoyed sharing another 14 years with him after a successful liver transplant in 2007. David is survived by his son, Jeremy (Lorri); his two grandchildren, Caleb and Ashlynn; his sisters, Karen, Regina and Debbie; brothers, Jim (Carol) and Kenneth Dale (Mary); along with many adoring and loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on October 17, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park Chapel in Akron, OH at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hillside Memorial Park Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved