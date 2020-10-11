June 19, 1954 September 15, 2020 David Wayne Bailes, age 66, (hometown: Lakemore) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 15, 2020 at his home in Boca Raton, FL. David was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Carl Bailes and his sister, Kimberly. David was widely known in Florida as "The Glass Man" as he specialized in rare classic and antique auto glass installation. David's family enjoyed sharing another 14 years with him after a successful liver transplant in 2007. David is survived by his son, Jeremy (Lorri); his two grandchildren, Caleb and Ashlynn; his sisters, Karen, Regina and Debbie; brothers, Jim (Carol) and Kenneth Dale (Mary); along with many adoring and loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on October 17, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park Chapel in Akron, OH at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store