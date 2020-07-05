David Wayne Williams, 38, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born February 2, 1982 to John and Glenda (Ward) Williams.Preceded in death by his father, John Williams; sister, Jamie Taylor; grandparents, Ivan and Alma Ward and Bobby and Wilda Williams. Survived by mother, Glenda (Ward) Williams; sisters, Melissa Milks and Cheryl (Daniel) Kenney; nieces and nephews, Ashley and Amanda McBurney, Alyssa Stipe, Kyle, Joe and Ivan Milks, Shannon, Haley, Logan and Jackson Kenney; great-nieces, Lilly Metz and Kylee Williams, special "sister and niece", Christy (Brian) and Braelynn Ansell and his "Furry Friend", Jake. Due to the current circumstances a graveside service will be held for family and friends on Monday, July 6th at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, section X. Pastor Jacob Young officiating. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.