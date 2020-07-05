1/1
David Wayne Williams
David Wayne Williams, 38, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born February 2, 1982 to John and Glenda (Ward) Williams.Preceded in death by his father, John Williams; sister, Jamie Taylor; grandparents, Ivan and Alma Ward and Bobby and Wilda Williams. Survived by mother, Glenda (Ward) Williams; sisters, Melissa Milks and Cheryl (Daniel) Kenney; nieces and nephews, Ashley and Amanda McBurney, Alyssa Stipe, Kyle, Joe and Ivan Milks, Shannon, Haley, Logan and Jackson Kenney; great-nieces, Lilly Metz and Kylee Williams, special "sister and niece", Christy (Brian) and Braelynn Ansell and his "Furry Friend", Jake. Due to the current circumstances a graveside service will be held for family and friends on Monday, July 6th at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, section X. Pastor Jacob Young officiating. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
