1/1
David Weigand
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bernard Weigand, 75, went home to be with the Lord October 22, 2020. David was born July 20, 1945 to Victor and Genevieve (Bernard) Weigand in Akron and had been an area resident most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a faithful Member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and volunteered as an usher at 4:30 Mass and the LaBre Homeless Ministry. He also volunteered at the Cleveland Clinic Challenge Golf Course and was a member of the North Canton VFW Post. He had a big heart for those who were handicapped or in need and loved God above all. He was a loving husband to Barbara (Nemeth) since 1983; a wonderful father to Mark (Christine) School, Matthew School and Stephanie (Philip) Kunkel; grandfather of Nathan (Jenny) School, Jacob School and Brandon School; brother of his twin, Victor (Sue) Weigand, Clarita (Del) Lee and Terry Weigand. He also leaves many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Private interment with Military Honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Church or the Challenge Golf Program c/o Akron General Foundation, 1 Akron General Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307. PLEASE NOTE: STRICT ADHERENCE TO COVID 19 PROTOCOLS IS REQUIRED, ESPECIALLY MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
06:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved