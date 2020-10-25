David Bernard Weigand, 75, went home to be with the Lord October 22, 2020. David was born July 20, 1945 to Victor and Genevieve (Bernard) Weigand in Akron and had been an area resident most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a faithful Member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and volunteered as an usher at 4:30 Mass and the LaBre Homeless Ministry. He also volunteered at the Cleveland Clinic Challenge Golf Course and was a member of the North Canton VFW Post. He had a big heart for those who were handicapped or in need and loved God above all. He was a loving husband to Barbara (Nemeth) since 1983; a wonderful father to Mark (Christine) School, Matthew School and Stephanie (Philip) Kunkel; grandfather of Nathan (Jenny) School, Jacob School and Brandon School; brother of his twin, Victor (Sue) Weigand, Clarita (Del) Lee and Terry Weigand. He also leaves many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Private interment with Military Honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Church or the Challenge Golf Program c/o Akron General Foundation, 1 Akron General Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307. PLEASE NOTE: STRICT ADHERENCE TO COVID 19 PROTOCOLS IS REQUIRED, ESPECIALLY MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.