David William Strausser, born in Akron, Ohio on September 17, 1947, died in Johnstown, Ohio on March 14, 2020. He is survived by wife of 30 years, Kathryn; daughter, Suzann from San Francisco, CA and true and faithful companion - a rescue pup named Ruby. A graduate of the class of 1965 from Firestone High School, and a 1970 graduate of Ohio University, David was a long time sales rep for Copco Papers before trading it in for a more non-conventional life in the golf business. Starting as a caddie, moving into management, selling for a well-known manufacturer, then back on the golf course. David was preceded in death by father, George; mother, Rosemary; sister, Suzann; and beloved uncle and friend, James Strausser. There will not be a formal funeral service at this time, but rather a Celebration of Life gathering this summer at David's home in Johnstown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020