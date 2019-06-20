David Womack



David Womack 76, passed away June 18, 2019.



Born in Harvey, Ill. Dave had lived in Tallmadge for most of his life. He retired in 2008 from Firestone Tire & Rubber Company with 30 years of service. Dave was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, where he was a PSR teacher and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed running, the beach, swimming and grilling out.



He was preceded in death by his parents,



Samuel and Pearl Womack; daughter,



Victoria Womack; and brother-in-law, Harold Sizemore.



Dave is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Cynthia Morgus of Sunbury, Ohio and Kathy (Richard) Long of Broomfield, Colo.; grandchildren, Andrew Morgus, Jackson, Riley, Cooper and Gryffin Long; brothers, Carl (Maris) Womack of Boise, Idaho, Paul (Kathleen) Womack of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister-in-law, Tina Sizemore; brothers-in-law, Joe (Kathi) Pronio and Lou (Marie) Prionio.



Visitation will be 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge.



Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. following visitation at the church with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating.



Interment at Tallmadge Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to The Village of St. Edward, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.