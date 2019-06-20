Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Resources
More Obituaries for David Womack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Womack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Womack Obituary
David Womack

David Womack 76, passed away June 18, 2019.

Born in Harvey, Ill. Dave had lived in Tallmadge for most of his life. He retired in 2008 from Firestone Tire & Rubber Company with 30 years of service. Dave was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, where he was a PSR teacher and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed running, the beach, swimming and grilling out.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

Samuel and Pearl Womack; daughter,

Victoria Womack; and brother-in-law, Harold Sizemore.

Dave is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Cynthia Morgus of Sunbury, Ohio and Kathy (Richard) Long of Broomfield, Colo.; grandchildren, Andrew Morgus, Jackson, Riley, Cooper and Gryffin Long; brothers, Carl (Maris) Womack of Boise, Idaho, Paul (Kathleen) Womack of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister-in-law, Tina Sizemore; brothers-in-law, Joe (Kathi) Pronio and Lou (Marie) Prionio.

Visitation will be 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge.

Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. following visitation at the church with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating.

Interment at Tallmadge Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to The Village of St. Edward, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now