CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Davidia L. Thompson, 62, passed away May 23, 2020. Born in Akron to the late David and Delores Workman and was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident. She is survived by her husband, Randy; children, William (Mindy) and Gloria Harvey; step-children, Shawna (Ben) Austin, Randy (Laura) Thompson and Kendra (Nick) Rumschlag; grandchildren, Emily and Katelyn Austin, Blake and Evan Rumschlag and Logan Harvey; brother, Duane Workman; special friend, Kevin "Ted" and her beloved Douglas the dog. Cremation has taken place and celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Falls Cancer Club PO Box 3244 Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2020.