DaVierre D. Hale, 18, passed away on August 17, 2020. DaVierre was born on September 25, 2001 in Akron, Ohio to Mark Hale, Jr. and Carita Mollica. He leaves to forever cherish his loving memory, love of his life, Treazure Youngs and son KaVierre Hale; parents, Mark Hale, Jr. and Carita (Steven) Mollica; brothers, Mark Hale, lll and Kamarion Hale of Barberton; sisters, Lexus Hale, Kamiyah Hale of Barberton, and Brooklyn Hale of Massillon; grandparents, Batshemer and Anthony Skipper; great grandmother, Mamie Portis; special aunt and uncle, NaConna and Anthony Skipper, Jr.; special cousin, Ty Skipper; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306, where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Minister Dakota Portis-Stone, Eulogizing. Condolences for the family may be sent to 992 Neptune Ave., Akron, Ohio 44301. Masks will be required to attend services.