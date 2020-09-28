Dawn Elissa Weems (Tullis) was born on March 27, 1949 and left this earthly life on September 14, 2020.

She was raised in Akron, Ohio and retired from the Akron Board of Education as a school bus driver with 35 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Clyde (Buster) Weems and son, Charles E. Mullins, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Donta (Daleesa) Tullis; sisters, Diane Tullis and Rebecca Jewell; grandchildren, Ryan Tullis, Willie Tullis, Shonta' and Donta' Tullis, and Rickay Green; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

Family visitation was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Condolences for the family can be sent to 852 Delia Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320. Masks and social distancing will be required. (RHODEN MEMORIAL HOME, 330-724-1201)



