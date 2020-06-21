) Dawn Garrett, 52, passed away June 18, 2020. She was born December 5, 1967 in Akron. She graduated from Green High School and the JOINT Vocational School for Cosmetology in 1986. She worked at Parasson's at the age 17 where she started her passion for the food industry. From there that led her to a career of 20+ years as a Chef Manger for Compass Group. Dawn was known for being the life of the party, the master of pranks, but most of all the one you could come to for anything. She would bend over backwards to help anyone and give the shirt off her back, even after she got sick, that didn't stop her. She was the strongest woman you had ever met. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Linda and Richard Towne and brother-in-law, Gus Ours. She is survived by her sons, Stephan (Amanda) and Paul (Kati) Garrett; daughter, Heather (Branden) Nelson; step children, Maddi and Murci Garrett, Kyle Summers, and Blaze Justine; grandchildren, Tyler, Alexis, Kaleb, Maylynn and Oliver; sisters, Susan Ours, Kelley (Larry) Folden and Melanie (Micky) Mauck; brothers, Chris (Poppy Moritz) Falcone and Brian (Fran) Towne; former husband and father of her children, Brian Garrett; life-long BFF, of 30 years, Tami "Big Toe" Roush and her children, Michael, Codi, and CJ; fur baby Coco; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319.Family and friends may call on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m.. at the funeral home where social distancing and health protocol will be practiced. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please keep the entire Garrett family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. If you are unable to attend the service, you may view it on our website. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.