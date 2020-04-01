Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
790 Easter Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawud Siddiq
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawud Abdullah Siddiq


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawud Abdullah Siddiq Obituary
(David Tyrone Brown) AKA "Puddin" Dawud Abdullah Siddiq (David Tyrone Brown) AKA "Puddin," went home to be with the Lord on March, 19, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on January 5, 1956 to Father, Johnnie Brown (deceased) and mother, Carrie Brown, the fifth of seven children. He was an active member of the Islamic Society where he taught and counseled inmates towards re-entry into society and served as a car attendant at the Akron mosque located on South Main Street. Dawud was preceded in death by his father, two brothers and one sister. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Debra Bennett-Siddiq; mother, Carrie Brown; three daughters, Stephanie Thornton, Alicia and Semeca Magee; two step-sons, Demarcus Bennett and Lavell Garrett; grandchildren, Denise Thornton and Sariah Magee; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration in his honor will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 2 to 6 P.M. where the family will receive friends, at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307. Condolences may be sent to 746 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawud's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -