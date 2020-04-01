|
|
(David Tyrone Brown) AKA "Puddin" Dawud Abdullah Siddiq (David Tyrone Brown) AKA "Puddin," went home to be with the Lord on March, 19, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on January 5, 1956 to Father, Johnnie Brown (deceased) and mother, Carrie Brown, the fifth of seven children. He was an active member of the Islamic Society where he taught and counseled inmates towards re-entry into society and served as a car attendant at the Akron mosque located on South Main Street. Dawud was preceded in death by his father, two brothers and one sister. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Debra Bennett-Siddiq; mother, Carrie Brown; three daughters, Stephanie Thornton, Alicia and Semeca Magee; two step-sons, Demarcus Bennett and Lavell Garrett; grandchildren, Denise Thornton and Sariah Magee; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration in his honor will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 2 to 6 P.M. where the family will receive friends, at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307. Condolences may be sent to 746 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020