Dean A. Wallace, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was a life resident of Barberton. Dean was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and a lifetime member of the Barberton VFW #1066. Survived by his wife of 22 years, Pam; stepson, William Shaffer; grandchildren, Faith, Paige and Sebastian Shaffer; brothers, Loren (Carol) and Don (Sue). Inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020