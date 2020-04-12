Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean A. Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean A. Wallace Obituary
Dean A. Wallace, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was a life resident of Barberton. Dean was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and a lifetime member of the Barberton VFW #1066. Survived by his wife of 22 years, Pam; stepson, William Shaffer; grandchildren, Faith, Paige and Sebastian Shaffer; brothers, Loren (Carol) and Don (Sue). Inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -