Dean Brian
Jarvis
Dean B. Jarvis, 51, passed away unexpectedly April 21, 2019.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Shirley Cutter; children: Kirwin (Brandy) Cutter, Joey (Faith) Cutter,
Amber (Joe) Rauscher, and Dena (Justin) Church; grandchildren: Joey, Jack, Josh, Cheyann, Cole, Shelby, and Elliot; brothers,
David, Matthew, Eric, and Stanley Jr.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned and the family requests and appreciates privacy at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019