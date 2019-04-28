Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Brian Jarvis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dean Brian Jarvis Obituary
Dean Brian

Jarvis

Dean B. Jarvis, 51, passed away unexpectedly April 21, 2019.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Shirley Cutter; children: Kirwin (Brandy) Cutter, Joey (Faith) Cutter,

Amber (Joe) Rauscher, and Dena (Justin) Church; grandchildren: Joey, Jack, Josh, Cheyann, Cole, Shelby, and Elliot; brothers,

David, Matthew, Eric, and Stanley Jr.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned and the family requests and appreciates privacy at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now