Dean E. Smith, 86, of Akron, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 15th. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Leland and Madeline Smith; brother, Douglas W. Smith; and first wife, Shirley, the mother of his four sons. Dean is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Scott (Debra), David (Deborah), Larry (Laura), Eric (Tara); and grandchildren, Tammy Savage, Megan Morlan, Amy Howell, Ashley Gregory, Carla Rose, Paul, Dean, Olivia, Emmie; and great grandchildren, Michael and Roslynn Ann. He is also survived by stepchildren, Steven Martin, Laura Peters, Larry Martin and their children and grandchildren. All of his children deeply loved and respected their father who also loved and supported the family in all of their plans and dreams. Dean graduated from Buchtel High School, and later graduated from the University of Akron where he was the "Outstanding Business Administration College Senior Student"; belonged to Phi Delta Theta, Debate Team, Omicron Delta Kappa Honorary, a Key recipient, and business manager of the Buchtelite. Dean became a supporter and advocate for the University. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the Ohio Air National Guard, attaining the rank of Captain. He worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. as a Commercial Manager for 20 years, and then went on to graduate from the University of Akron Law School and became a Will, Trust and Estate specialist providing many seminars and spending his remaining years as an active attorney in his own law firm. He participated and supported many groups in Akron including the Akron Jaycees, Downtown Kiwanis, Franklin Club, Rubber City Stamp Club, Coventry Lodge and Scottish Rite, and Cuyahoga Valley Civil War Roundtable. He founded the World War II -Korean War Roundtable for Summit County. He enjoyed skiing and had many scary tales regarding that hobby. He also enjoyed biking and walking in the parks upon retirement. A favorite place to enjoy the ocean was at Orange Beach, AL., often joined by family and friends. Friends may call 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with a Masonic service to be held at 3:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , , or a . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019