Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean E. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean E. Smith Obituary
Dean E. Smith, 86, of Akron, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 15th. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Leland and Madeline Smith; brother, Douglas W. Smith; and first wife, Shirley, the mother of his four sons. Dean is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Scott (Debra), David (Deborah), Larry (Laura), Eric (Tara); and grandchildren, Tammy Savage, Megan Morlan, Amy Howell, Ashley Gregory, Carla Rose, Paul, Dean, Olivia, Emmie; and great grandchildren, Michael and Roslynn Ann. He is also survived by stepchildren, Steven Martin, Laura Peters, Larry Martin and their children and grandchildren. All of his children deeply loved and respected their father who also loved and supported the family in all of their plans and dreams. Dean graduated from Buchtel High School, and later graduated from the University of Akron where he was the "Outstanding Business Administration College Senior Student"; belonged to Phi Delta Theta, Debate Team, Omicron Delta Kappa Honorary, a Key recipient, and business manager of the Buchtelite. Dean became a supporter and advocate for the University. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the Ohio Air National Guard, attaining the rank of Captain. He worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. as a Commercial Manager for 20 years, and then went on to graduate from the University of Akron Law School and became a Will, Trust and Estate specialist providing many seminars and spending his remaining years as an active attorney in his own law firm. He participated and supported many groups in Akron including the Akron Jaycees, Downtown Kiwanis, Franklin Club, Rubber City Stamp Club, Coventry Lodge and Scottish Rite, and Cuyahoga Valley Civil War Roundtable. He founded the World War II -Korean War Roundtable for Summit County. He enjoyed skiing and had many scary tales regarding that hobby. He also enjoyed biking and walking in the parks upon retirement. A favorite place to enjoy the ocean was at Orange Beach, AL., often joined by family and friends. Friends may call 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with a Masonic service to be held at 3:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , , or a . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now