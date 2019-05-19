Dean J. Weinstock



Dean J. Weinstock, age 90, passed away on May 15, 2019.



Born in Marietta, Ohio, he graduated from Marietta College and lived in the Akron area most of his life. Dean was proud to be a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was employed as an engineer at Goodyear Aerospace. He was an avid sportsman and amateur photographer, and was also a champion bridge player.



Preceded in death by his parents, George and Helena; brothers and sisters; and dear friend, Mattie Willoughby, he is survived by Mattie's family, Sally (John), Ann (Steve), Jennifer (Dan), Natalie and Megan.



Funeral service will be held Monday, 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) with Rev. Richard W. Ferris officiating. Burial will follow at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends will be received prior to the service Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon.



(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary