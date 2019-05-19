Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Burial
Following Services
Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery
Dean J. Weinstock Obituary
Dean J. Weinstock

Dean J. Weinstock, age 90, passed away on May 15, 2019.

Born in Marietta, Ohio, he graduated from Marietta College and lived in the Akron area most of his life. Dean was proud to be a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was employed as an engineer at Goodyear Aerospace. He was an avid sportsman and amateur photographer, and was also a champion bridge player.

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Helena; brothers and sisters; and dear friend, Mattie Willoughby, he is survived by Mattie's family, Sally (John), Ann (Steve), Jennifer (Dan), Natalie and Megan.

Funeral service will be held Monday, 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) with Rev. Richard W. Ferris officiating. Burial will follow at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends will be received prior to the service Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019
