On Monday morning, October 19, 2020, Dad quoted 1 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." By evening, after a brief but non-fatal illness, (Harry) Dean Johnson died peacefully, unexpectedly, and among family. He was born June 29, 1930, in Bethesda, OH to Jode Johnson and Jeanette (Lewis). He had five siblings: Wanda Wilcox, John Johnson, and Dave Gossett who preceded him in death; Herb Gossett and Ginny Knott - both still living, and all loved by us! He was a graduate of Old Washington High School in 1948, served in Korea from 1951-1953 as QM with U.S. Army, retired from Dominion, and had his own landscaping business. He and his wife, Freeda (Moore, died 2008), were married 54 years, and had four children: Becky (Don Barker), Rod (Arvella Broadhurst), Ruth (Brent Huxtable), and Steve (Sandy Bassett), all of whom survive him along with his eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way. Dean and Freeda served God their entire married lives and founded the Friends Disaster Service, which you can read about in their book, "It's About Restoration." Dad loved working with wood, his cat, Lois, Jeopardy, and the author Phillip Keller. Most of all, Dad loved God, his family, and all those God put in his path! Thank you, Dad! We already miss you! Pastor Brian Cowan will conduct private services at Redmon Funeral Home. Burial, Cedar Grove Cemetery. In Dean's memory, his family is having a tree planted on the property at Mission Aviation Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, please consider further contributions to that ministry, Mission Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653 or https://maf.org
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)