Deana Parks-Goeldi



Deana Parks-Goeldi, 49, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron, Ohio after a long courageous battle with cancer.



Deana was one of five daughters born to the late Dean and Lois Sheats Parks on March 31, 1969, in East Liverpool, Ohio. She was a 1987 graduate of East Liverpool High School. She graduated from Kent State University with a BA degree in Education.



She worked as a McDonald's manager for several years where she met her husband, Rudi Goeldi. She went on to work at Walmart working her way up to a Store Manager of the Macedonia location.



Deana married Rudi June 19, 1993, in Ohioville, Pa. They resided in the Akron area with their many fur babies. She and Rudi went on many dog rescue runs for years, transporting rescue animals.



Besides her husband Rudi, she is survived by four sisters, Barbara Thompson (Dennis), Sharon Parks, Teresa Ward (John), and Nicole Smith (Ron). She is also survived by her husband's parents, Rudi and Erika Goeldi, and sisters-in-law, Daniela Robertson (Alex) and Karin Goeldi. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Deana very much. Deana will also be missed by many friends and co-workers.



Friends may visit at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., on Friday, March 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at which time a funeral service will commence with Pastor Norm Eckert officiating.



A private interment will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .