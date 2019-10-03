|
|
Pastor DeAna Wansley On June 25th, 1967, in Columbus, OH, the late Delores Hill and the late Clarence Hill were gifted with the life of their beloved daughter, Pastor DeAna Wansley, affectionately known as "DW". As a resident of Akron, Ohio, DeAna attended Buchtel High School and graduated from Beechcroft High School, Columbus, OH in 1985. DeAna worked in the Social work field for ten years, currently employed at the Community Action Akron Summit as a Heap Intake Specialist since 2009. Pastor DeAna was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Carla R. Hill; cousin, Patricia Kendrick. She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy; the love of her life; son, Terrell Lamarr Hill; grandson, Jayceon Lamarr-Marshall Hill; brother, Derrick (Frances) Wansley; aunt, Inez "Aunt Polly" Ford; nieces, Zaria Wansley and Daria Wansley; cousin, Toya Kendrick; God-parents, Jesse and Elaine Williams; God-Sister, Rachelle Cobb; God-daughter, Alexandria Delk; bonus children, Amber (Pastor Eric) Nevins, Jr., Stacy Brown, Minister Jaquay (Elder Marc) McElroy, Pastor Richard (Leandrea) Cash, Pastor Kevin (Svette) Rushing, Minister Marrissa (Blaine) Saunders; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 a 12 Noon at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, Ohio, Bishop Kenneth W. Paramore, eulogizing and Pastor Richard B. Cash I, Eulogizing. Friends may call at the church from 10a.m. until time of service. WILKINSON FUNERAL HOME, 234-334-1011
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019