Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of the Lord
1650 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The House of the Lord
1650 Diagonal Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
The House of the Lord
1650 Diagonal Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DeAna Wansley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeAna Wansley


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeAna Wansley Obituary
Pastor DeAna Wansley On June 25th, 1967, in Columbus, OH, the late Delores Hill and the late Clarence Hill were gifted with the life of their beloved daughter, Pastor DeAna Wansley, affectionately known as "DW". As a resident of Akron, Ohio, DeAna attended Buchtel High School and graduated from Beechcroft High School, Columbus, OH in 1985. DeAna worked in the Social work field for ten years, currently employed at the Community Action Akron Summit as a Heap Intake Specialist since 2009. Pastor DeAna was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Carla R. Hill; cousin, Patricia Kendrick. She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy; the love of her life; son, Terrell Lamarr Hill; grandson, Jayceon Lamarr-Marshall Hill; brother, Derrick (Frances) Wansley; aunt, Inez "Aunt Polly" Ford; nieces, Zaria Wansley and Daria Wansley; cousin, Toya Kendrick; God-parents, Jesse and Elaine Williams; God-Sister, Rachelle Cobb; God-daughter, Alexandria Delk; bonus children, Amber (Pastor Eric) Nevins, Jr., Stacy Brown, Minister Jaquay (Elder Marc) McElroy, Pastor Richard (Leandrea) Cash, Pastor Kevin (Svette) Rushing, Minister Marrissa (Blaine) Saunders; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 a 12 Noon at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, Ohio, Bishop Kenneth W. Paramore, eulogizing and Pastor Richard B. Cash I, Eulogizing. Friends may call at the church from 10a.m. until time of service. WILKINSON FUNERAL HOME, 234-334-1011
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeAna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.