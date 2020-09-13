1/1
) Deanita Young, 57, of Cuyahoga Falls, died January 24, 2020. She attended Akron and Kent State Universities. Her life career was working with special needs individuals. She loved to write, paint, draw, sing, cook and shop garage sales. Her greatest joy was her family and she was a devoted follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by parents, Franklin and Esther Kennedy; husband, Herbert McGovern; brother, Rodney Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Shelagh Kennedy, Melody Sanders, Marcia Kennedy; nephews, Robert John Kennedy and Rodney Kennedy Jr. Survived by husband, Horace Young IV; father-in-law, Horace (Betty) Young III; mother-in-law, Mercedes Young; step-daughter, Miranda McGovern; brother, Douglas Kennedy (Diana); sister, Karen (Alan) Herbert; brother-in-law, Cinque (Cherry-Ann) Speights; sisters-in-law, Alma Padgett, Sylvia Young; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Service and Burial have taken place. To honor Deanita's memory, donations can be made to: Food Pantry, Deanita Young Friant Foothill Bible Church, P.O. Box 78 Friant, CA 93626



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
