|
|
Deanna Audrey Brannon
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Deanna A. Brannon, 75, passed away March 5, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifelong area resident, and had been employed with UPS, retiring in 2013 after 25 years of service. Deanna was also a member of New Apostolic Church in Stow. She enjoyed drinking her morning coffee on the beach with her friends and family. She is survived by her son, Paul (Sandra) Brannon; daughter, Melinda Davis; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Foster "Buzz" Cunningham II; sisters, Linda Carson, Joan Etoll, and Jo Ann Hawkins. Dr. Scott Hussing and Priest Vince Funk will conduct service Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at the New Apostolic Church, 3541 Elm Rd., Stow, where friends may call from 2:30 until service time. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019