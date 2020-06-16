DOYLESTOWN -- Deanna D. "Dee Dee" McKeand, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2020. Born on June 15, 1940 in Wooster, OH to the late Wayne and May (Smith) Kaylor, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1958. Dee Dee had been employed by Rubbermaid and had worked at Westfield Insurance Company as an underwriter. She loved sewing, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Marty McKeand; brother, Bud Stewart; sisters, Irene Morgan, Elie Anderson, Jean Kaylor; she is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wincel; sons, Terry (Susan) McKeand of Clinton, Timothy McKeand of West Salem, OH; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jacob (Terry), Corey (Caley), Haven, R.J. (Christine); great grandchildren, Levi, Morgan, Jeremy, Bryce, Lauren, Brandon; great great-granddaughter, Elaina; other family and friends. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike Ste. 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.