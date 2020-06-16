Deanna D. McKeand
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOYLESTOWN -- Deanna D. "Dee Dee" McKeand, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2020. Born on June 15, 1940 in Wooster, OH to the late Wayne and May (Smith) Kaylor, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1958. Dee Dee had been employed by Rubbermaid and had worked at Westfield Insurance Company as an underwriter. She loved sewing, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Marty McKeand; brother, Bud Stewart; sisters, Irene Morgan, Elie Anderson, Jean Kaylor; she is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wincel; sons, Terry (Susan) McKeand of Clinton, Timothy McKeand of West Salem, OH; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jacob (Terry), Corey (Caley), Haven, R.J. (Christine); great grandchildren, Levi, Morgan, Jeremy, Bryce, Lauren, Brandon; great great-granddaughter, Elaina; other family and friends. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike Ste. 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved