, 79, of Akron, OH gained her angel wings on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Daughter of the late Brady and Helen VanOsdale and survived by her brother, Gary VanOsdale, and sister-in-law, Mary Kathryn, of Nashville, TN. She was a devoted mother to son, Michael Emich and wife, Patricia, of Roswell, GA.; daughter, Renee Sheridan, of St. Augustine, FL.; she was the loving Grandma Gio/Bubby to her five grandchildren, Mikayla, Brady, Kai, Zachary and Von. Deanna lived a life full of love, happiness, joy, and laughter. Her favorite place to be was in the mountains of West Virginia at the family cabin that sits overlooking the Cacapon River. It is here where her heart was and where she will be laid to rest. The family plans to have a private Celebration of Life there to honor her memory. Deanna was also a successful business owner of Executive Temporaries. Her warmth, strength, spunk, positive attitude, and spirit was loved by all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts forever.







