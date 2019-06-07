Deanna K. Calich



Deanna K. Calich, 80, passed away May 27th, 2019. Born in Baxter, West Virginia on June 12, 1938, a daughter of the late Robert and Anna Calich, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Fowler, Evelyn Ely; brothers, Sam, Milan, Bob, Ted, and John Calich; nephews, James Fowler and Mark Calich.



A 1956 graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and a 1963 graduate of Fairmont State College, Deanna moved to the Akron area in 1963 and worked as a teacher in the Akron Public School System for 30 years. In 1975, she was awarded the Valley Forge Teachers Medal for excellence in American history education.



In her retirement, she was a passionate advocate for many animal welfare issues.



She is survived by brother, George Calich, many sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, and her beloved cats. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. If so inclined, memorial donations may be made to the animal charity of your choosing.